The Montgomery Police Department is searching for Andy Tang who is considered a missing person.
Tang, 23, was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 1 leaving his residence located in the 5500 block of Thoroughbred Court in Montgomery.
“Tang was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes,” CrimeStoppers said in a release. “Tang is a male who stands around 5’4” and weighs approximately 100 lbs., with black hair, glasses and brown eyes.”
Anyone with information about Tang’s whereabouts is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. If anyone gives a tip, they are asked to make sure they receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
There is no additional information available for release at this time.