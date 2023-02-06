The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a vehicle burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
Investigators released a photograph through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers of an unknown subject wanted for vehicle burglary.
“The offense occurred Thursday, Feb. 2 in the 2200 block of Forbes Drive in Montgomery,” CrimeStoppers said in a release. “Investigators say the suspects unlawfully entered a vehicle, rummaged through the vehicle, and left the scene.”
There is no additional information available for release at this time.
The suspect is wanted for unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle, a Class C felony.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. If anyone gives a tip, they are asked to make sure they receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
