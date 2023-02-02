The Maplesville Police Department is investigating a business burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects.
Investigators released a photograph through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers of an unknown subject wanted for a business burglary.
“The offense occurred, Wednesday, Feb. 1 between 2 - 3 a.m. at Maplesville Feed and Seed, located on Highway 22,” CrimeStoppers said in a release. “Investigators say the suspect forcibly entered the business and stole $1,200 in cash and miscellaneous merchandise.”
The suspect left the business in an unknown direction of travel.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. If anyone gives a tip, they are asked to make sure they receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
There is no additional information available for release at this time.