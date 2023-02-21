The Prattville Police Department is seeking information regarding a felony retail theft investigation.
Through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for third-degree theft of property that occurred Sunday, Feb. 12, at Home Depot, located at 2710 Legends Parkway in Prattville.
“Investigators say the pictured suspect, described as a white female, entered the business, took $1,048.00 worth of merchandise and left the business without paying,”CrimeStoppers said in a release. “The suspect left the scene driving a white, Nissan, Altima or Maxima.”
The suspect is wanted for third-degree theft of property, which is a Class D felony.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact law enforcement or CrimeStoppers.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. If anyone gives a tip, they are asked to make sure they receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
There is no additional information available for release at this time.