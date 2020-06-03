Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis opened the Wetumpka City Council meeting Monday night with a prayer that gave his thoughts on a nationwide issue.
George Floyd was a black man who died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes while detaining Floyd as he pleaded he couldn’t breathe until he lost consciousness. Chauvin has now been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
The nation has been under distress ever since.
“It is a sad, sad situation with the destruction,” he said. “We believe in lawful assembly. But violence like this is no place in our country. We’ve never been a police state. We don’t want to be a police state.”
He urged the community to unite as one.
“We pray for how we can come together and love one another like you taught us to love one another,” Willis prayed. “Give us a peace and a calm. You’ve given the people of Wetumpka to come together for the betterment of this community.”
Willis’ attention shifted to those who work as first responders.
“We pray for our frontline workers and first responders who will put their life on the line, if needed,” he said.
Arthur Smith, pastor of St. James Family Worship in Wetumpka, said America lost an opportunity to grow from Floyd’s death.
“I think we are at a bad time in America right now and this was a great opportunity to come together behind this death in Minneapolis,” Smith said. “I think the rioting and the pillaging of people’s stuff has caused us to lose the opportunity.”
He said he feels for the family of Floyd.
“What is being seen and talked about more is the rioting versus the individual who lost his life,” Smith said. “That’s a sad thing for the family to have to deal with. We all hurt and grieve from the travesty that happened in Minneapolis.”
Smith also owns a small business. He sympathized with other small business owners who have had their businesses affected.
“I support peaceful protesting,” he said. “It’s our First Amendment right, but I cannot accept the fact of the looting and rioting and destroying people’s businesses. I can only imagine if someone came in and rioted and tore my place up as hard as it was to get it back up and running after the lobby was shut down due to COVID-19.”
Smith said he remains vigilant.
“I tell my children all the time that while you’re at work eight hours a day some criminal-minded person is at home eight hours a day trying to figure out how to steal what you’re working for.”
National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Elmore County branch president Bobby Mays leaned on a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. to describe his feelings.
“As sick as it made me see officer Chauvin kill this man it made me even sicker to see his fellow officers stand by as if Chauvin was chocking the life out of a cockroach,” Mays said. “That brought to mind one of the comments Dr. King said years ago, the only thing it takes to make the country worse than these people who perpetrate violence is to see good people stand by and be silent.
Mays said what occurred in Minneapolis has resulted in society figuring out how to move forward.
“Now it is left up to the rest of the world when the covers are pulled back to ask, ‘Where do we go from here,’” he said. “This is not just a black problem. It ain’t a problem that black folks should have to deal with. It’s a human rights problem. The same folks have been saying this for years now. Enough is enough.”
Mays said he agrees with Gov. Kay Ivey for making available the National Guard to curb potentially violent situation, but he said she has failed to address the heart of the matter.
“I have no problem making the guard available to deal with rioting,” he said. “I applaud her for making that available. However, I chide her for not coming out and making a statement.”
Ivey did release a brief statement Monday in regards to the Birmingham protests which addressed Floyd’s death.
“Like so many others throughout the country and around the world, I, too, was shocked and angered by the tragic actions that led to the senseless death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis,” Ivey said in a release. “It is a death that should have never happened, and it is a tragedy for which that too many people, especially African Americans, are all too familiar.”