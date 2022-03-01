Passionate statements for and against a 10 mill ad valorem increase were made to the Elmore County Commission Monday night.
The commission was holding a public hearing on a resolution asking the Alabama legislature to allow a public referendum on the matter. Ultimately the commission unanimously passed the resolution.
“It would double my tax,” Elmore County Farmers Federation president Richard Edgar said. “The increase would be about $1.20 per acre for about $300 for me.”
Edgar said as a farmer it is difficult to pass such increases down to the customer so any increase cuts into his bottom line. Edgar said owners of property with timber would have to pay the increase for 15 to 20 years before logs would be cut and sold creating an even larger cost.
Some advocates for the resolution said the increase was needed and some others said it should be left up to the public to decide.
“It’s a people’s decision,” Justin Pack of Eclectic said.
Tallassee City Schools superintendent Brock Nolin said the tax would affect him but he was supportive of the increase because it would allow for more work at Tallassee High School. “We are building a piece of a high school — not a full one,” Nolin said.
Elmore County superintendent Richard Dennis also spoke in favor of the commission passing the resolution.
The commission doesn’t have the ability to decide on the increase itself. The resolution requests the issue be decided in a special election.
“We are not here to debate the tax,” Elmore County Board of Education member Leisa Finley said. “We have the lowest tax rate in the state. Let them vote.”
Two mills of the proposed increase would go towards public safety, broadband and healthcare. Santuck Volunteer Fire Department chief Tommy Sanford said the funds are much needed in his department. Sanford said the department’s newest truck is 15 years old and the newest tanker is 25 years old.
State Rep. Mike Holmes, who represents parts of Elmore County, said in a statement that the Elmore County Board of Education had not presented a viable plan for the extra funds that would be generated from the increase.
Dennis said the extra funding was needed to help with the current and projected growth of Elmore County and its schools.
Commission chair Troy Stubbs said the commission has asked the legislature to put things on the ballot in the past. Six year ago the commission asked for the matter of ‘home rule’ to be decided by Elmore County voters.
“At that time the local delegation said it would pass local legislation when it had unanimous approval of the commission,” Stubbs said.