Who would have thought LEGOs are considered art? With its limited basic color options and almost always block shapes, some think they are primarily for building castles, cars and super heroes.
But don’t tell the campers in the Kelly's Kids Artistic Adventures summer program. All four weeks of the program, campers have been assembling the LEGO wall art rendition of The Great Wave by Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai. Every Wednesday has been LEGO day and campers have been working on smaller projects to take home.
“They are building post cards and kind of free building,” instructor Audrey Jasso said. “It allows them to see how the traditional LEGO can be more than just a building block.”
LEGOs allow the campers to experience color theory and composition. The Great Wave greatly mimics Hokusai’s original but built in layers of LEGOs.
“They start with free builds, so they can build whatever they want,” Kelly director Jennifer Eifert said. “There’s all the basics of art theory. For the younger ones, they also work on fine motor skills.”
The first week of camp saw programs from Coosa River Keepers, the Alabama Wildlife Federation and Legacy Environmental Education.
“The students got animal encounters,” Eifert said. “They got to dig for things like worms. They used the microscopes. They got to see the shapes and colors in nature. That was a lot of fun.”
The next three weeks saw campers divided up by age from 6 to 8, 9-11 and 12-15. The programs were similar in that there were two days of art fundamentals where campers learned about basic art theory and techniques using paint brushes, gel transfers that the kids called ‘jelly painting,’ LEGOs and digital art.
Campers in the 12- to 15-year-old program all had their favorites. And as much as possible all the projects related to the current show at The Kelly, “Rim of the Pacific.”
“I learned how to jelly paint (Tuesday) and (Wednesday) we're doing LEGOs,” 13-year-old Tyler Stahl said. “It's all been really fun.”
Stahl explained what he did with his ‘jelly’ painting.
“You put paint on a sheet of paper and then they put that paint onto the jelly,” Stahl said. “You cover it completely and then you can put imprints on it. Then put leaves on the jelly pad. You put a piece of paper back down and transfer it. It’s like an imprint.”
Eleven-year-old Sutter Morgan liked the freedom of ‘jelly’ painting.
“You can place different flowers on it and make it more unique,” Morgan said. “LEGOs are kind of all the same. You kind of have to follow the instructions a little bit.”
Eifert said the art camps were low cost thanks to a grant from the Central Alabama Community Foundation.