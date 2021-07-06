Thousands of people filled Wetumpka's Gold Star Park and the streets of downtown Wetumpka on Saturday, July 3, for the city's annual Fourth of July celebration.
The city of Wetumpka partnered with Wind Creek to offer the Fourth of July celebration and fireworks show to the public.
The event included live music by Slim and the Soulful Saints from 6-8 p.m. and the fireworks started at 8:30 p.m.
There was food, fun activities for children. The vendors include SnoBiz Wetumpka, Kids Toys by Irma, Face Painting and Glow Cotton Candy by Sweet Cheeks and Treats, and food by Drive-by Tacos and Smokeshack BBQ.