Republican Desirae Lewis snagged the victory against her opponent, Democrat Walter Lacey, in the race for the District 5 seat on the Elmore County Commission.
According to unofficial election results, Lewis accumulated 3,115 votes, 53.13%, while Lacey garnered 2,744 votes, 46.80%. The District 5 seat is currently held by Earl Reeves who did not seek re-election.
After her win, Lewis took to Facebook to express her gratitude.
“Thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to be your commissioner,” she stated. “I am so humbled and thankful for all that we have done together. It has been great seeing our District 5 family come out and show that it's all about our district being united, and as long as I am your commissioner, it always will be. I will always be available and ready to serve our district and Elmore County! Again, thank you!”
In the race for a seat on the U.S. Senate, Tommy Tuberville bested the incumbent, Democrat Doug Jones. Statewide with 81% of precincts reporting, Tuberville received 1,139,065 votes to Jones’ 667,201 votes. In Elmore County with 29 of 31 precincts counted, 26,529 voters sided with Tuberville, while 10,527 voters went with Jones.
In the presidential race, Alabama’s nine electoral votes went to President Donald Trump. With 79% of precincts reporting, Trump received 1,201,524 votes while Biden walked away with 613,807 votes. Independent candidate Jo Jorgensen garnered 20,208 votes.