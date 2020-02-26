Deb Holt considers herself a voracious reader who looks forward to Wetumpka City Library’s 16th annual Murder on the Menu fundraising event.
“I love this event,” Holt said. “I am very good friends, and have been for 20 years, with the people at the Wetumpka library.”
The event brought 16 authors to the Wetumpka Civic Center on Sunday for attendees to speak with and hear from the authors, buy their latest works and possibly appear as a character in a book.
Holt said she has purchased hundreds of books from this annual event.
“Every book that I am in, at Christmas I buy five to 10 copies of it and give to friends and family members,” she said. “I donate them to the library — a lot of books.”
Part of the fundraising efforts at this event include bidding in silent auctions to become a character in the next book written by some of the authors featured at the event.
“I’ve been in about 40 books,” Holt said. “I’ve been killed; I’ve been a stripper; I have been an artist; I have been a draft dodger, a homosexual, everything. I give them no parameters.”
She indicated this is the only annual event centered around reading she attends. “I help work on the event,” Holt said. “It is a really good way for the Wetumpka library to raise money.”
Librarian Susan Hayes said the event funds programs that are not paid for with tax dollars.
“We usually clear $2,000 each year,” she said. “The money we bring in helps with additional projects we hold throughout the year including our summer reading program.”
The guests of honor were New York Times bestselling author Joshilyn Jackson who wrote “Gods in Alabama” and Thomas Mullen, author of the “Darktown” series.
Holt said she enjoys the event for several reasons.
“I really like getting to know the authors and becoming friends with the authors,” she said.
“(The event) has gotten so much better. It used to be just a dinner with a few authors. A few years ago, they started doing more of an educational event. It gives the authors a chance to talk about what characters the authors are. I mean, they are not all these staid intellectuals that just write. They have a good sense of humor and have all sorts of good stories to tell.”
Jackson shared a story involving a case of mistaken identity with the audience.
“I write under my maiden name,” Jackson said. “When the Patriot Act passed, I was flagged by the terrorism-catching algorithms because I live under my married name, but I publish under Joshilyn Jackson so my Social Security Number is attached to two names which is one way terrorists launder money.”
Jackson said she received a letter from the Social Security office on the issue.
“The guy at the Social Security office misfiled my papers,” Jackson said. “The deadline passed and a warrant was issued for my arrest for suspicion of terrorism.”
She said she was running late for an appearance and was pulled over for speeding by a police officer.
“We are literally a block away from my church and a cop pulls me over,” she said. “I hand him my ID and he does not come back. When he does come back he jerks me out of the car, pushed me up against a wall and perp walks me to his car and throws me in the back.”
Hayes said people do not have to consider themselves avid readers to enjoy the event.
“I like to call it a ‘fun’ raiser because we like to show the community reading is fun,” Hayes said. “We had one gentleman walk in off the street who was curious to know what is going on. He bought a ticket and picked up some books.”