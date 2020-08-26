The Wetumpka Public Library’s Summer Reading Program came to a close on July 21 with prizes being awarded to several participants.
Some last minute changes had to be made to this year’s program due to COVID-19 said children’s librarian Cathy Saylor, but overall the program was still a success.
This year’s theme was “Imagine Your Story,” Saylor said.
Instead of program participants meeting at the Wetumpka Civic Center every Tuesday afternoon to take part in activities and games, Saylor offered curbside pickup for activity bags children could compete at home.
Among the different activities offered were a scavenger hunt, Bingo, Quest Activity kits and a story-writing activity.
“The children came up with fun and interesting stories,” Saylor said. “They wrote stories about dinosaurs, cats, elephants, superheroes, sharks, aliens and sports. It was a lot of fun to read their stories.”
Parent Kim Montee thanked Saylor and the library staff for continuing on with the Summer Reading Program in the midst of COVID-19 and finding fun and creative ways to encourage children to read.
“We had a lot of fun playing the games, doing the crafts, and reading of course,” Montee said.
Parent Rachel Nemitz also thanked the library for hosting the reading program.
“We all had a blast,” Nemitz said. “The one thing that cannot be taken from us during this pandemic is our books. While many trips have been canceled, a great adventure is never any further away than our bookshelf.”
An overall prize and grade-level prizes were awarded to the children. The prizes included books, games, puzzles and gift certificates for local restaurants.
“We are already excited about next summer,” Saylor said. “We are looking forward to being able to meet in-person again. We already have some wonderful ideas.”
Saylor gave special thanks to the Friends of the Wetumpka Library for financially supporting the program every year. She also thanked the local businesses that made donations to the program.
Here’s a list of this year’s winners:
Top Reader Overall
Cate Noell, fourth grade
First grade
First place: Graham Nemitz
Second place: Joey Montee
Second grade
First place: Ben Montee
Second place: Nolan Richardson
Third grade
First place: Mason Nemitz
Second (tie): Makayla Little and Elijah Richardson
Fourth grade
First place: Cate Noell
Fifth grade
First place: George Montee
Second place (tie): Simon Schantz and Leah Little
Sixth grade
First place: Lily Montee
Second place: Deacon Meeks
Seventh grade
First place: Samuel Schantz
Second place: Grace Robinson