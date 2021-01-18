Students in Holtville High's Internet Marketing class were recently named the winners of an entertainment broadcast contest and a $1,000 educational grant from Reach and Teach.
Reach and Teach is a nonprofit educational program that allows students to plan, promote and execute a real concert on their school campus. But this year, due to COVID-19, the organization has introduced a new contest, the Entertainment Broadcast Series.
The broadcast series gave students the opportunity to plan, produce and promote an entertainment broadcasts. The students were challenged with raking in as many views as possible. Eighteen other schools from across the nation participated in the contest, but it was Holtville's The Slapout Show that emerged victorious with 1,887 views.
The show featured two hosts, an introduction segment and four entertainment segments: school duel, girlfriend glow up, trending and challenge accepted.
Reach and Teach co-founders Cameron Flener and April Clark visited HHS on Friday to deliver a giant check and to chat with students.
"They did well adapting the concepts and making it their own," Flener said. "A lot of the schools didn't really do the marketing aspect of it. Having the local media get involved was a great idea. This was the smallest school that we worked with in terms of enrollment and they got about 500 more views than a school in Arizona with 2,200 students."
Shadow Ridge High School in Surprise, Arizona landed in second place with about 1,300 views.
"We want to dissect what they did and find ways to make the program better in future," Flener said. "This was the one school that embraced every aspect of the challenge and we're trying to figure out how they went about that."
After presenting the check, Flener and Clark talked to the students and their teacher, Natalie Perkins, about their challenges and triumphs. If they had it to do over again, the students said they would find ways to improve their camera angles or even designate cameramen.
Eleventh-grader Cheyenne Payne, who was the chairperson of the marketing committee, said she would make changes to the creative process by making sure each segment of the show was carefully thought out and planned before moving on to other stages of the process.
The students agreed that they excelled at marketing and promotion. They constantly posted on social media about The Slapout Show and were featured in The Wetumpka Herald and two television news broadcasts.
"It was awesome to get such great community support," Perkins said. "That was huge. We couldn't have done it without our community's support."
Clark and Flener also conducted on camera interviews with students to use as promotional material for the program.
Perkins said she plans to use the money to take her students on a field trip once it is safe to do so. The money must be spent by December 2021.
"I'll see what the kids are interested in, and maybe we'll vote on what to do with the money," Perkins said. "We could do something like tour the CNN Center in Atlanta when it becomes safe to do so, or they might have another idea."
Before leaving, Flener told the students that their efforts were inspirational.
"You were the smallest school and you over achieved everyone," he said. "So, if another small school comes along wondering if they can do this, we can say, 'Hey, look at Holtville High School, they crushed it.'"