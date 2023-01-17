The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating the death of a 50 year old man following an altercation outside a Wetumpka business.
Wetumpka Police Chief Greg Benton said his department is investigating the Saturday morning death at Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas on U.S. Highway 231 and is working with the 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in determining the cause of death and potential charges.
“There was a death outside in the parking lot,” Benton said Tuesday. “There was an altercation between several people. It is still under investigation and we are waiting on the results of an autopsy.”
Benton would not comment on if there was an assault of any sort.
No one has been arrested and the victim has not been identified by authorities as of Tuesday afternoon. Benton did not rule out future arrests related to the incident.
“We are collaborating with the district attorney’s office on charges if there are any charges,” Benton said.