Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 spreading throughout the state and into Elmore County, many local businesses and organizations are taking precautionary measures by announcing closures and making other changes.
This list will be updated as information changes. It is current as of March 16.
OPEN BUT WITH EXCEPTIONS
∙ Wetumpka YMCA will remain open but has limited certain activities and services. All adult and youth sports programs are suspended until March 30. Towel services, the basketball court, group fitness and child watch are suspended until March 30.
∙ Eclectic Town Hall asks residents to conduct business by phone at 334-541-4429 or online at www.townofeclectic.com. If it is necessary to speak to someone in person, the police department door will remain unlocked during business hours. The town's regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 7 p.m. tonight.
∙ Elmore County Jail is open to inmate visitors. All visits will be conducted by video until mid April.
∙ Wetumpka City Hall remains open at this time but asks city residents to conduct business by phone at 334-567-5147 or online at www.cityofwetumpka.com. If a personal visit is necessary, please limit the number of people that accompany you inside city facilities to those who are necessary for you to conduct your business.
The city asks visitors to utilize respiratory etiquette such as covering coughs and sneezes, practice social distancing while in the facility along with frequent hand washing.
∙ Elmore County Commission facilities are scheduled to remain open. While county facilities are open, citizens are encouraged to utilize online county services at www.elmoreco.org or by calling 334-567-1156.
CLOSED UNTIL CERTAIN TIME OR FURTHER NOTICE
∙ Wind Creek Wetumpka is closed until March 30.
∙ The Elmore County Museum is temporarily closed to the public until further notice.
∙ The Wetumpka Public Library is temporarily closed to the public until further notice.
∙ The Wetumpka Senior Center is temporarily closed.
∙ The Elmore County Extension is temporarily closed. For more information, you may reach Elmore County Extension coordinator Katrina Mitchell at 334-425-9599 or mitchk1@aces.edu.
EVENT CANCELLATIONS/MEETING SUSPENSIONS
∙ Boy Scouts of America Tukabatchee Area Council recommends that all BSA unit meetings, outings, and activities be suspended from now until April 6 at a minimum.
∙ The Wetumpka Chamber of Commerce has canceled all scheduled events from March 16 to March 30.
∙ Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama has suspended all activities, programs, meetings, trainings and property reservations until April 6.