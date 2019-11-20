Bell Family Chiropractic donated $1,500 to the Wetumpka Police Department’s annual toy drive.
The business raised the funds during its third annual patient appreciation day.
A percentage of receipts from one day of business resulted in the $1,500 donation.
“We are just very thankful for the opportunity to donate to the charity,” Dr. Gus Bell said. “It’s good to know there are going to be kids that will enjoy Christmas and be able to have a gift to unwrap.”
The Wetumpka Police Department is collecting new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations for its 2019 toy drive.
The public may drop off the gifts and donations 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 408 S. Main or call the Wetumpka Police Department at 567-5321 for additional details.