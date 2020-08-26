For the Sisters in Service ministry at First United Methodist Church of Wetumpka, giving back to the community is nothing new.
The ministry regularly gives to local food banks and outreach organizations, but providing dinner for local police officers was a first.
Last Wednesday evening, Wetumpka police officers were treated to a meal of fried chicken, potato salad, macaroni salad, rolls, cookies and sweet tea or lemonade. Alice Barnhart, president of Sisters in Service, said the group wanted to do something nice for the officers.
“This was the right time to do it,” Barnhart said. “There’s so much chaos everywhere in this country. We are very blessed to have the police force that we have here in Wetumpka, and we just want to let them know that we support and appreciate them.”
Ministry member Jennie Payne said she feels lucky to live in a community where there’s cooperation and understanding among the police and sheriff’s office, the local government and the community.
Member Lynn Warren said as a senior citizen and a single woman, she feels safe living in Wetumpka, which she credited to the city’s law enforcement officers.
The food was left in the police department’s break room so officers could grab a plate of food during shift changes or in their spare time.
“They seemed very surprised, pleased and thankful for the food,” Barnhart said.
WPD assistant police chief Ed Reeves said positive feedback and gestures from the community mean a great deal to the officers.
“A lot of the time all we is bad news, so things like this make all of our officers feel valued,” Reeves said.
Reeves said the Wetumpka Police Department has the best support system in the state.
“A lot of our officers are from here, so they know the people and the community knows who they are,” Reeves said. “It’s a relationship that was formed pretty naturally. We’ve always been straight forward and honest whenever there’s an issue and people appreciate the transparency.”
Barnhart said this won’t be the first and last time the ministry shows its appreciation for local law enforcement.