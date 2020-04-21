Wetumpka, AL (36092)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 77F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.