A Deatsville man was arrested Monday in Elmore County on three criminal charges stemming from his desire to have sex with an informant posing as an underage girl living in Illinois.
Connor Wayne Grier, 20, of Country Lane is a corrections officer trainee with the Alabama Department of Corrections assigned to work at Draper and Stanton correctional facilities located in Elmore County, according to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin.
Grier was charged with one count each transmitting obscene materials to a child which is a Class B felony, electronic solicitation of a child by computer which is a Class B felony, and traveling to engage in an unlawful sex act with a child, a Class A felony, according to Elmore County Sheriff's Office Capt. C.B. Ogden.
Grier is being held under a $200,000 cash-only bond in the Elmore County Jail, according to Ogden.
"Central Alabama Crime Stoppers sent us a tip that originated out of Illinois," Ogden said. "They have an informant working as a decoy to catch sexual predators."
He said Grier allegedly sent the informant graphic images of himself and, as the relationship continued, he made plans to drive to Illinois.
"We intercepted him (Monday) afternoon on Interstate 65 on his way, we believe, to go to Illinois to have sex with this girl,” Ogden said. “He was on his phone with the informant when we pulled him over."
Ogden said he expects the suspect may also face charges in Illinois.
"There is a definite possibility he could be charged in Illinois," he said. "We knew we had viable state charges in Alabama so we acted."