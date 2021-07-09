Slapout resident Jenna Smith needs her community’s help to become a candidate for the American Influencers Awards.
The American Influencer Association was established in 2016 to recognize well known and emerging influencers on social media, and the first American Influencer Awards show took place in 2017. In 2021, after success with beauty categories, the American Influencer Awards expanded to also include fashion, fitness and lifestyle categories. Nominees and winners are selected through a public nomination and voting process and reviewed by an advisory board.
Smith is vying for nominations in the Emerging Lifestyle Influencer and Emerging Fashion Influencer categories, and she needs as many people as possible to cast their votes for her.
Smith started her Instagram page in 2019 under handle of Lady.serendipity21 and it has quickly grown to have more than 29,000 followers. Her page focuses on showcasing her community and southern fashion.
“Through my page, I want people to see that even though we’re from a small town and we may be moms, we still have access to fashion and we have style,” Smith said.
Smith said she was shocked when her page started gaining thousands of followers.
“I had no intentions of it growing to this point – I took it lightly at first,” she said. “I was completely shocked when it really started to take off. Companies started reaching out to me to take photos in clothes and it just really grew.”
In the short time that Smith has been active on Instagram, she has worked with brands such as Fashion Nova, Forever 21, and corsetry companies Timeless Trends Corsets and True Corset. She’s also used her influence to promote local businesses like The Coosa Belle Boutique and The Yellow Daffodil. Now, being a social media influencer has become her full-time job.
“I want to make sure that I’m using whatever influence I have to bring attention back to Elmore County,” she said. “I want people to see what a beautiful place we live in."
Just recently, she started using her platform to spread positivity through the I Love You Movement, which encourages acts of kindness. Smith has partnered with the California-based organization to acquire some of their T-shirts, Crayola for several boxes of their Colors of the World crayons and the Wetumpka Fire Department donated coloring books. She’s been passing out the coloring books and crayons to local children and inviting them to take pictures while wearing the “I Love You” T-shirts.
The nomination period for the American Influencer Awards closes in three days, and Smith is urging residents to go online to Aiaawards.com/ and nominate her in the Emerging Lifestyle Influencer and Emerging Fashion Influencer categories.
Residents can vote by clicking on the 2021 Awards Nominations. Select the Vote in Fashion tab for the Emerging Fashion Influencer category and the Vote in Lifestyle tab for the Emerging Lifestyle Influencer category.
When the nomination period ends, the association will take into consideration the amount of votes each influencer received. However, the decision on who the finalists will be in each category will be up to the American Influencer Association.
Be sure to follow Smith on Instagram @Lady.serendipity21.