The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating the theft of Apple digital devices.
Sebastian Riggs is believed by the Wetumpka Police Department to be involved in the theft of over 40 Apple iPads and 25 Apple iPods at Wetumpka Elementary School.
According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers, Riggs is in police custody and has been charged with burglary and theft.
Riggs is accused of selling several items on Facebook Marketplace, Let go and eBay.
It is believed other individuals may have aided in selling the stolen items in the surrounding areas, according to Central Alabama Crimestoppers.
WPD urges the public to contact it at 334-514-5471 if anyone has bought a suspicious electronic item in the tri-county area with a matching description.
The stolen items may have an area on the back where a sticker was attached.
If you have any information regarding this case, please call the WPD or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Your tip may lead to a cash reward up to $5,000.