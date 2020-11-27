There’s no shortage of support for Wetumpka’s law enforcement community. That support was evident at Sunday’s Back the Blue Holiday Market in the parking lot of the Coaches Corner Bar and Grill.
Wetumpka-based nonprofit organization, Alabama Backs the Blue, hosted the holiday market from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. offering holiday decor, clothes, jewelry and more to shoppers.
The organization’s founder Jessica Colley more than 30 vendors signed up to participate in the event. Two food trucks – Wetumpka’s The Foodie Shack and Auburn-based Drive by Tacos – were also at the event. Guests received a special treat when Santa Claus stopped by from 3 to 5 p.m. to take photos with those in attendance.
She said the vendor fees and all of the proceeds from the event will go toward funding programs aimed at helping first responders and their families.
“We’re in the building phase right now,” she said. “We just got started in August of this year so we’re still trying to get the word out about the organization. We’re trying to raise funds so that we can fulfill our missions.”
The foundation plans to begin providing financial support in emergency situations, free financial coaching to law enforcement and their families, assistance for needed equipment for law enforcement agencies, a memorial fund for fallen officers and high school scholarships. The organization hopes to help bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community by hosting fun events as well as prayer and appreciation events for law enforcement.
The group’s first event was a community trunk or treat event for Halloween. The Alabama Backs the Blue billboard on U.S. 231 was also funded by the organization.
“The billboard was first thing we did as a way to say ‘hey, we’re here,’” Colley said.
Alabama Backs the Blue T-shirts are now also available for purchase through the organization’s Facebook page.
“The community is showing a lot of support with our events,” Colley said. “We’ve received lots of donations as well at our events and we just really appreciate it.”