Five students from Elmore County were selected to attend the Alfa Youth Leadership Conference on Monday, Nov. 1, and Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the Alabama 4-H Center in Columbiana.
The conference was designed for 9th and 10th grade students because it teaches them how to advocate for agriculture, identify their potential and step into leadership roles.
Sponsors for the Youth Leadership Conference are the Alabama Farmers Federation, Elmore County Farmers Federation and Alabama Farm Credit.
Edgewood Academy representatives were Paula Masclans of Millbrook, Matthew Bailey of Wetumpka, and Addison Hisel of Wetumpka. Wyatt Mulder a resident of Wetumpka who attends Ezekiel Academy was a representative. Lauren Clardy, also of Wetumpka, represented Wetumpka High School at the Alfa Youth Leadership Conference.