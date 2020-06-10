Zoom, Microsoft Teams, GoToMeeting, Cisco Webex and other video conference platforms were viewed as conveniences just a few months ago.
Because COVID-19 has caused many businesses to close doors to large gatherings of people, video conferencing has now become a vital element to keep businesses running.
For one local technology company, the novelty of video conferencing was developed into a new business offering — a dedicated video conferencing room located in downtown Wetumpka open to businesses to keep their projects moving forward.
InSight Security and Automation corporate director John Capell said the seeds for building a high-end video conferencing room, which is called Zoom Room, were planted several months before COVID-19 slowed down business.
“We had a head start,” Capell said. “Even prior to COVID-19 hitting, we conducted Zoom meetings with vendors and far off clients as a way to diagnose, assist and support our own business and it is a way for the vendors we work with who want to demo products.”
Capell said a meeting with local attorney Jim L. DeBardelaben set the wheels in motion to offer the technology to other businesses.
“We met up with Jim DeBardelaben and he came over and do a test run on a court hearing,” Capell said. “It was a huge success.”
As Zoom’s usage and popularity grows, so have reports of its security risks. Random “Zoombombings” in which unauthorized attendees flood a meeting with obscene language or images have been reported.
Capell said hijacked video conference calls is a good illustration of how a business benefits by hiring an expert to handle fine details like security.
“The free version of Zoom does not come with encryption,” Capell said. “InSight has a paid hosting account with Zoom so we get the full end-to-end encryption.”
DeBardelaben said putting the details of video conferencing in the hands of a third party was an easy business decision to make.
“We decided to use John and his company because we felt that he could provide the services we needed to make our virtual hearings seamless,” DeBardelaben said. “When you are faced with something new as we have been with these virtual hearings, it is very important to us that everything is done correctly and we have someone there that knows the ins and outs of how it all works.
“John and his company provide us with the secure and professional services that make us comfortable and in turn that makes our clients feel comfortable.”
Capell said communicating by live video rather than by telephone has advantages.
“There are a lot of nuances with non-verbal communication that you do not pick up on during a voice call,” he said. “Also, you’re not just looking at faces. Users can switch to sharing their screen to demonstrate software features, for example.”
Capell said the Zoom Room gives clients several benefits over running a video conference from a local laptop in an office.
“We deliver a polished setting with a secure connection and a high bandwidth from the convenience of downtown Wetumpka,” he said.
As for the future, he said InSight has reached out to more than 20 local attorneys and thinks CPAs and local community banks may have an unfulfilled need to utilize the technology from his office.
“So far, we have had four or five well-received court hearings and hope to provide the service to more clients,” he said.