First-year Auburn University student and Eclectic resident Justin Pack said he is getting used to taking college courses online from home.
“In one word, it is just different,” he said. “It’s not as structured. This is not my routine. It was hard to get a good day schedule going that first week.”
Pack was just getting used to attending a large university.
He stepped on campus for the first time as a student Jan. 8 and commuted to and from campus until mid-March when the university closed its classrooms.
“On a personal level, I was looking forward to going to Auburn to have the experience of going to a large university,” he said. “Honestly, this is not even as engaging as when I attended community college.
“Also, the traditional standpoint of going to a university with a big sports program. We’d gone to the basketball games and had just started to go to baseball games. Then it just stopped.”
He said the first week of working online tested his motivation more than his knowledge of course material.
“When we started, it was really hard to sit here and voluntarily click play on the pre-recorded videos,” he said. “Some classes are live classes. They made it easy for students if you do not want to watch it live you can watch it after it is done. That’s temping also, but I have to motivate myself to watch the videos and not try to rush through it.”
He commended the professors for making the best of the situation.
“For the most part, working online has been pretty smooth,” he said. “When we first started, we did not have class the first two days in one of my classes.”
He said that particular professor did not incorporate much technology beyond PowerPoint presentations which resulted in one of his construction classes being delayed.
“Overall, the professors have been good and got the hang of it,” he said.
As for the quality of education delivered online versus in a classroom, Pack said online does lack the in-person experience.
“I’m missing a little bit, but it is nothing I can blame the university for — or anyone else for that matter,” he said. “It is out of our control. I do miss being on campus. I’d made five or six friends, but they have gone home back to different states. I talk to them by text messages.”
Now that public school is back in session via mostly virtual means, it has brought another set of challenges to the Pack household.
“I noticed this morning the internet is slower,” he said. “We have four other people, which is a total of five of us, trying to do schoolwork online. No matter how fast the internet is, your bandwidth is only so strong. My internet is not going as fast.”
As for the future, Pack hopes he can be back on campus come fall semester.
“Really, the only con to all of this is the human touch,” he said. “I never realized how big of an influence that is. You don’t really get to see other people. I’d be in a line (at AU) and talk to people to pass the time. It’s not as natural sitting behind a computer and doing straight work and having nothing else to do. It’s not my cup of tea.”