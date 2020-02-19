Eclectic Elementary School teacher Ellen Tucker said in her 25 years of teaching in Elmore County Schools she considers teaching second grade at EMS as where she should have been along.
“I think I missed my calling a long time ago,” Tucker said. “Eclectic has been wonderful. Hands down, this has been favorite year of teaching. I get lots of hugs every day. It’s like I gained 20 new children of my own.”
Tucker’s past 24 years in education include teaching fifth-graders at Millbrook Middle School and Wetumpka forth- and fifth-graders.
She said the move to Eclectic and to teach second-graders was due to the retirement of Sallie Pendergast whom Tucker was paired with in teaching students.
“(Pendergast) and I taught together for years and years,” Tucker said. “She retired last year. I did not want to stay there without her so I decided to make a change. It’s been a good change.”
The 1991 Wetumpka High School graduate was not alone in changing school locations.
Her sister, Julie Morrison a physical education teacher, filled the P.E. teacher opening at EES.
“I was really excited when I found out this job (second-grade teacher) was open last year,” she said. “I told my sister there happens to be a PE opening at Eclectic,” Tucker said. “We get to carpool together. I drive one week and she drives the next week. We get to talk.”
Tucker said the shift to teaching younger students came with some benefits she found out as the 2019-20 school year progressed.
“I don’t have the disciple problems,” she said. “The students are excited and come to school happy every morning. I enjoy teaching all the subjects. In the past, I taught two subjects. Here I have them all day long.”
Tucker said teachers face a unique set of challenges today.
“(It can be challenging) meeting the needs of all our students who are on so many different levels,” she said. “You have some that may be two years behind some students and some that may be two years ahead, but you have to meet all of them where they are and push them.”
Over the course of her 25-year career in education, she said the way students respect teachers in the classroom has changed.
“The biggest thing, and I think it is our fault, I have seen a big change in the way students respect teachers,” she said. “I saw it more in the upper grades. You have the teachers worrying about the principal getting on to them. The students are not held accountable like they used to be."
She thinks that is one reason why EES is a desirable place for parents to send their children.
“That’s one thing I love about Eclectic,” she said. “Our administrators back us up. The parents are amazing. The students have the best manners. This to me is like it was when I was in school. This school works very well.”
Her future plans include staying in the classroom for five more school years after 2019-20.
“I don’t want to go anywhere else,” she said. “This is what I enjoy. When I go home, this is what I am thinking about. I’m always thinking of new things to do in the classroom.”
The primary joy she receives from teaching is making a difference.
“I just love when you have those students that come in the mornings and they would be a little sad,” Tucker said. “I can make them smile and make their day better. I also love knowing I can make a difference — that they know somebody believes in them.”