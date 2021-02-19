Elmore County's Claud community is mourning the death of business owner Charles LaVoyde Bush who died at 84-years-old after a yearlong battle with lung cancer and advanced COPD.
Bush, who lived in the Claud community for most of his life, was the longtime owner of Bush's Grocery and Deli, which is located just outside of Eclectic's town limits on Tallassee Highway in the Claud community.
Bush died on Monday, Feb. 15, and the business announced his death early Tuesday morning on Facebook, drawing more than 100 reactions, comments and shares from the community.
"Tonight my greatest defender left his guard post," Bush's daughter, Tina Bush, wrote on her Facebook page. "This man who loved giving orders like nobody's business went away silently and peacefully."
According to his obituary, Bush was always a business man at heart, but his favorite past time was taking trips on his motorcycle.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy, and three adult children, Doug, Tina and Darrel.
Bush was called "Papaw" by 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Bush's funeral will be at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Claud on Saturday, Feb. 20. Visitation is at 1 p.m. and the memorial service begins at 2 p.m. A grave site service will immediately follow the funeral services at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the community is asked to donate to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Attn: Processing Center, P.O. Box 863465, Orlando, FL 32886 or www.donate.lovetotherescue.org.