Downtown Wetumpka will be filled with excitement the next eight weeks.
Fall and the holiday season are filled with events that will bring joy to anyone. With fall festivals, art shows and Christmas events everyone will want to come to downtown multiple times before Christmas.
• Family Sunshine Center Food Truck Festival is Oct. 22 at the Farmers Market.
• Coosa Candy Walk will be downtown from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27.
• Scarecrow Row will be in the Alley Oct. 21-31.
• Farmers Market is from 8 to 10 a.m. Oct. 29.
• Downtown Holiday Open House is Nov. 3-6.
• The Wetumpka Wildlife Arts Festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5.
• A holiday market will be at the Wetumpka Sportsplex Nov. 19.
• Dickens Christmas is 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2-3.
• Christmas on the Coosa is Dec. 10 with arts, crafts and food starting at 10 a.m., night parade at 6 p.m. and skiing Santa at 7 p.m.