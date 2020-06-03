Private First Class Elija James Lowman graduated from Marine Corps boot camp at Parris Island in South Carolinaon April 3.
He is now assigned to Infantry Training Battalion as a mortarman student at Camp Geiger, North Carolina.
Lowman is the son of Dr. James and Victoria Lowman of Coosada and the grandson of the late Master Sgt. Jim and Gail Lowman of Millbrook and Rev. Wayne and Betty Dozier of Deatsville.
He recently married Karis Busby Lowman of Wetumpka.
“His family are all very proud of him,” his family said in a written statement.