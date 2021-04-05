A wreck on Saturday, April 3, in Lowndes County claimed the life of a 16-year-old Wetumpka resident.
The two-vehicle crash occurred at about 8:53 p.m. on Saturday. According to reports from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the 16-year-old was a passenger in a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Cassandra Hill, 50, of Wetumpka.
Hill attempted to cross U.S. 80 and collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Deborah Brown, 48, of Selma.
The teen was transported to a local area hospital for treatment but died from the injuries. The crash occurred on U.S. 80 at the 119 mile marker, about 13 miles north of Hayneville, in Lowndes County.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.