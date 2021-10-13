A restaurant in nearby Tallapoosa County has been nominated for their brisket in the statewide Alabama Cattlemen’s Association's “Bama’s Best Beef” competition.
Since opening in March, MaePop’s, located at3010 Notasulga Rd, in East Tallassee, has become known for their slow smoked, wood fired barbecue.
According to MaePop's Barbecue's Reagen Shirley, people have come from all over the state just to try it, and now, even more, after being nominated in the Alabama Cattlemen's Association statewide competition.
MaePop’s was voted into the “Elite 8” out of over 300 restaurants that were nominated and was able to win the regional competition last week to secure a spot in the semifinals.
Voting for the semifinals will end Sunday, Oct. 17, and the winners of the two divisions will go head to head for the title of “Bama’s Best Beef” next week.
“If you haven’t already, please go vote for us,” MaePop’s Reagen Shirley said.
“MaePop’s is located where Bobby’s Curb Market used to be. That was my husband’s grandad’s curb market. We wanted to keep their memory (Bobby, Pop as he was know to his grandchildren, and his wife Mae Delphine) in the name.” Shirley said.
When the Shirley’s opened MaePop’s, the family knew they had something unique to offer.
“We knew there was nothing like this around here, even in the try-county area. Sure, there’s barbecue, but there’s not 100 percent wood fired, smoked barbecue.” Shirley said.
The MaePop’s family is excited about what this competition could mean, not only to them, but the area as well.
"This would put Tallassee on the map as the home of “Bama’s Best Beef," Shirley said.
If you would like to vote, it is easy. Just go to the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association Facebook page and like the picture of MaePop’s Barbecue Brisket. Then, be sure to vote next week for the championship round.
To vote for MaePop’s go to https://www.facebook.com/ALCattlemen/posts/2431156610353661