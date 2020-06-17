In what is being described as a test event that may lead to larger events in the future, Main Street Wetumpka announced an outdoor market and shopping day will take place downtown beginning at 3 p.m. July 2.
Main Street Wetumpka executive director Jenny Stubbs said this event will be like nothing the organization has put on before.
“The event will be held outside all throughout downtown to give us as much space to work with as possible,” Stubbs said. “In addition to sidewalk sales from downtown merchants and galleries being opened, we will also have a farmers market in merchants alley. That is something we have not done before.”
She said plans to have farmers markets downtown were considered at the beginning of 2020 but had to be put on hold.
“The Wetumpka (Area) Chamber of Commerce, Main Street and some downtown businesses were working with the (Elmore County) extension office to host a farmers market in downtown,” Stubbs said. “Once COVID-19 hit, those plans had to be put on pause.”
She said if all goes as planned, the nonprofit organization hopes to grow the farmers market portion of the event.
“We would love to make this a consistent event,” Stubbs said. “However, with everything being in flux a little we wanted to start somewhere and see where it takes us.”
Stubbs said there is demand for a farmers market.
“We know people want us to have a farmers market downtown,” she said. “This is like an introductory event that hopefully becomes bigger and more consistent as time goes on. We have a lot of interest in supporting our local farmers and making their product available to the public in one particular venue. That venue is downtown Wetumpka.”
She said response from downtown businesses, farmers and other vendors wanting to participate has been good.
“We have had a lot of response,” Stubbs said. “We expect it may spill over into The Alleyway between Hill and Company streets. The main idea is to bring the community together from a safe, social distance.”
She said hosting an event like this could not be possible without the help of the community.
“Our promotion committee came up with the idea for the Free 2 Be outdoor day event,” she said. “Thankfully, we have some great volunteers.”
To volunteer on a Main Street Wetumpka committee, contact info@mainstreetwetumpka.org.