Dates have been set for Main Street Wetumpka’s February committee meetings.
Residents are encouraged to participate on one of three committees: Promotions Committee, Economic Vitality Committee or the Design Committee.
“We hope you'll join us for one of our volunteer committee meetings this month,” read a post on the organization’s Facebook page. “It's an exciting time to be a part of Main Street and downtown Wetumpka. Although we are sustainable through the financial support of our memberships and would love for you to join, volunteers do not have to be members of Main Street.”
Here are the dates and times for each committee meeting:
Economic Vitality Committee: Wednesday, Feb. 10, at noon. The meeting will be held at the Main Street Wetumpka office at 114 Company Street.
Design Committee: Thursday, Feb. 11, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Main Street Wetumpka office at 114 Company Street.
Promotions Committee: Monday, Feb. 22, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at SMI Advertising, 173 Hill Street.
To become a member, visit Mainstreetwetumpka.org and click on the "membership" tab.