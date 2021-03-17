Main Street Wetumpka is gearing up to kick off its Community Market event, which is only in its second year but has already seen tremendous success.
The Community Market will be held every first Thursday in April beginning April 1 and will run through November. The event will take place in Merchants Alley from 5-8 p.m.
The event is organized by Main Street Wetumpka's Promotions Committee. Julie Ellifritz, Promotions Committee member and manager at Market Shoppes, said the concept for the event will be the same as last year, but on a larger scale.
"It has grown some this year with more vendors," she said. "We're trying to be more inclusive to include crafts, home goods, home grown produce, food vendors and musical entertainment. We want this to become an evening event where people can shop, eat and stroll through downtown."
The Kelly Fitzpatrick Memorial Gallery will also be offering a free kids art area in the Alleyway at the April 1 event.
"We're so excited to continue this event this year," Ellifritz said. "It was such a success last year and a great opportunity for some of our business owners who don't have a traditional brick and mortar business."
The market aligns with Main Street's Linger Longer initiative that promotes evening shopping and dining in downtown Wetumpka on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. From April to November, the First Friday Art Walk, presented by Don Sawyer and the Village Artists, will also take place downtown from 4-8 p.m.