Family has called, and Lt. Ella Roberts-White is retiring after 23 years with the Wetumpka Police Department.
But it wasn’t the call Wetumpka Police Chief Greg Benton wanted to hear.
“I’ve said this time and again — she is like the Rock of Gibraltar for this department and Wetumpka,” Benton said. “What she has done over the years for the youth and elderly is amazing. There is not a thing you can ask her to do that she won’t do well and really quick.”
Roberts-White has been the point person for so many projects. There is the backpack project to mentoring children and so many other things Roberts-White does but won’t take credit for.
“She has run so many programs,” Benton said. “Most of the youth who grew up here feel like she is a second mother. She gets on them just like they are one of her kids.”
Roberts-White is a native of Wetumpka; She started in patrol and found her niche working with the youth in town.
“I have been here all my life,” Roberts-White said. “When I started this journey, I made a promise to myself that this is where it will start and this is where it will end.”
Roberts-White has been through four different administrations while serving Wetumpka and the WPD.
“They were all great,” Roberts-White said. “We all stick together. We all look out for each other.”
Roberts-White has seen a few changes over two-plus decades with the department. While crime hasn’t necessarily increased, she has seen those in the community start to develop other issues.
“The drug part has gotten more prevalent,” Roberts-White said. “There are addiction issues coming up more and more everyday.”
The veteran police officer know it’ll be difficult to leave her family of the thin blue line.
“I know a lot of people and a lot of people know me because I was born and raised here,” Roberts-White said. “I’m going to miss my police department family. It has been part of my family for the past 23 years. I’m going to miss everybody.”
The decision to retire was tough but Roberts-White said life outside law enforcement is looking promising for her future.
“I’m looking forward to spending time with my new husband,” Roberts-White said. “We just got married in November. I’m also looking forward to spending more time with the grandbabies. I have five of them. With the new marriage I have some great-grands too.”
Benton said he already is having difficulty finding someone as good as Roberts-White to take over her many duties.
“We are going to have to try to replace her but we will never be able to fill her shoes,” Benton said. “She is just that important.”