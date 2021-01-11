An Elmore man was arrested Saturday after leading Millbrook officers on a high-speed chase.
On Saturday, Millbrook police officers stopped a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado in the 300 block of Coosada Parkway for a traffic violation. The vehicle fled the scene of the traffic stop, continuing northbound toward Coosada.
The vehicle ran the stop sign at the intersection of Coosada Parkway and Coosada Road. The vehicle continued northbound on Coosada Parkway. During the pursuit, the driver of the pick-up passed vehicles on the shoulder of the roadway, traveling at speeds in excess of 70 miles per hour.
The vehicle turned eastbound onto Alabama 14 prior to turning into the Lucky Town community, where the pursuit ended in the 300 block of Gill Road.
The driver, later identified as Patrick Oneal Brown, a 40-year-old Elmore resident, fled the vehicle on foot. He was quickly apprehended after a brief foot chase.
Brown was taken into custody without incident and placed under arrest. He is charged with failure to appear, attempting to elude law enforcement and reckless endangerment. He was also issued multiple traffic citations.
"We are extremely fortunate that no one was injured as a result of this individual’s reckless behavior," Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said. "He turned a simple traffic stop into a dangerous situation simply because he didn’t want to go to jail. According to the arresting officers, Mr. Brown indicated that he was aware that he was wanted on an outstanding failure to appear warrant issued by the Millbrook Municipal Court and is currently on probation as well. While it’s true he would have been arrested on the outstanding warrant and issued a traffic citation for the initial traffic stop, this individual placed numerous motorist, police officers and his own life at risk due to his refusal to stop and his reckless driving while attempting to elude our officers. As a result, he not only has to deal with his outstanding warrant, but now faces multiple charges associated with his reckless behavior. This is senseless and will not be tolerated. We will prosecute this individual to the fullest extent possible and seek to have his probation revoked as well. There must be consequences when people needlessly place others in danger. I’m proud of our officers that were involved in this situation. They did an outstanding job."