A Montgomery man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a robbery in Millbrook that took place in November.
Following an investigation, Archie A. Green, 19, was placed under arrest and charged with one count of first-degree robbery.
On Nov. 10, Millbrook police officers responded to 145 Kelley Boulevard in response to the robbery of an individual. The victim stated he had purchased a new Xbox from a business in Montgomery.
According to police reports, the victim was followed from the business in Montgomery to the Millbrook Walmart. As the victim exited his vehicle, an unknown assailant approached him and robbed him of his property and assaulted him with a firearm.
The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The case was turned over to this agency’s Criminal Investigations Unit.
Green has been processed and transported to the Elmore County Jail where he has a $60,000 bond.
“I am extremely pleased to announce this arrest,” said Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson. “Our Criminal Investigations Unit did an outstanding job during this investigation. They utilized every resource available to them to identify and apprehend the offender in this case. Based on the available information, I believe that we will be able to present a very strong case to the Elmore County District Attorney’s Office to assist in this individual’s prosecution. I’m going to keep stating this until people that come into our city to commit these crimes thinking they’re going to get onto that interstate and run back to wherever they’re from, we work very well with Walmart’s loss prevention personnel and our officers and investigators do an outstanding job. Just because you flee the scene today doesn’t mean that you got away. It just simply means that we will be looking for you, with the end result being an all expenses paid trip to the Elmore County Jail.”