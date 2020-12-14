A suspect has been identified and arrested in connection with a burglary that took place in September at a storage rental facility.
According to a news release from CrimeStoppers, the Wetumpka Police Department received a tip October in regard to several commercial burglaries and thefts from Storage World in Wetumpka.
The CrimeStopper’s tip provided information about the vehicle the suspect was driving and a tag number. The information led to the identification and arrest of 38-year-old Montgomery resident Tron Sutherland.
Multiple warrants were obtained for Sutherland in early November and he was arrested on Dec. 8 by another agency on unrelated charges. The WPD has placed a hold on Sutherland and arrest warrants will be served after he is released from the other charges.