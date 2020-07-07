A suspect is in custody and more details have emerged in the murder of KeAira Battle.
James Burton Dunn, 39, was charged with capital murder and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail with no bond available to him, according to jail records.
U.S. Marshalls with the Montgomery Police Department took Dunn into custody Monday in the case of Battle who was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound last month.
Court records reveal Dunn shot and killed Battle while she was seated in her vehicle on Wares Ferry Road in Montgomery. Records state Dunn left Battle's body just outside Elmore Community Hospital in Wetumpka about 14 miles away from where the documents state Battle was killed.
Battle, 27, was a Wetumpka graduate and living in Montgomery at the time of her death. Her body was found at Elmore Community Hospital in Wetumpka on June 19.
At the time, Wetumpka Police Department said Montgomery wouldn't take on the case although WPD investigators had enough evidence to show Battle was killed in Montgomery in its jurisdiction. WPD held a small press conference with local media June 22 to address the issue. A day later, district attorneys Daryl Bailey and Randall Houston met with Montgomery police chief Ernest Finley and Wetumpka police chief Greg Benton and came to a resolution.
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating this case.
Editor’s Note: The Herald has reached out to MPD for further details.