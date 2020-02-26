Leadership Elmore County (LEC) kicked off its 2020 event calendar Tuesday morning in Wetumpka with guest speaker Community College of the Air Force dean Dr. Hank Dasinger.
Dasinger discussed how perception influences the decision-making process in the business world and strategies leaders can use to be more effective.
According to former LEC chairperson Molly Killingsworth, the organization chose Dasinger to speak because of his expert knowledge as it relates to leadership.
“Several of us have heard him speak before,” she said. “He knows leadership. He has held several different leadership roles in several different areas. We agree with everything he speaks on.”
Dasinger has served as president of J.F. Ingram State Technical College, as dean of the College of Education and as senior vice chancellor for student services/administration and chief of staff for Troy University prior to moving to the Community College of the Air Force in May 2019.
According to LEC board member Katrina Mitchell, the organization added the speaking series to its tour schedule.
“Tours was the focus of our program for many years,” she said. “It was a chance to network and know more about the community. In this day and age, we know that people want more meat to it. We will still have the tours for class members, but we will have topic-driven guest speakers in between.”
In 2020, the organization will host five additional events, which will be open to the general public at a ticket price of $25 and feature a guest speaker.
LEC will also host four tours open to members only.
The next speaking event will take be held at 8 a.m. March 19 at the Millbrook Legacy Center and will feature guest speaker Tasha Scott who will discuss various personality styles and discovering one’s strengths.
Scott has appeared at events hosted by organizations such as the Virginia Women in Business, Alabama Court Reporters Association, Troy University, Alabama Judicial College and the Council on Substance Abuse.
“We want individuals who are leaders or who want to be leaders and have the potential for leadership,” Killingsworth said. “We know that to be a leader you do not have to have a specific job title or job. We want individuals who are interested in becoming knowledgeable leaders.”
Membership in LEC is open to anyone living or working in the county.
Visit http://bit.ly/39Xdoxl to purchase tickets for the March 19 event.