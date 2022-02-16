There is no need to travel to Mobile or New Orleans to take part in Carnival.
The Order of Cimmaron is once again bringing a family fun parade to Wetumpka just before Fat Tuesday.
Craig Bell has moved from just attending the parade to helping organize the fun.
“I went to a ball and helped a little with a parade,” Bell said. “I was like this is a lot of fun. It was great to be able to socialize. The ball was like a prom and the parade was fun.”
Bell said there will be floats, golf carts, horses and cars.
“I’m not a car guy, but the Capital City Corvette Club will be there,” Bell said. “Those are some really nice cars. There will also be several Jeep clubs too.”
The fun starts at 9 a.m. Saturday Feb. 26 with vendors at Gold Star Park. Lineup for the parade will start at 11 a.m. at the farmers market. The parade starts at 1 p.m. and will cross the bridge and turn onto Hill Street and make its way back to Main Street.
“It’s the same route as Christmas on the Coosa,” Bell said. “It will take a float about 25 minutes, or so, to make it through the route.”
Bell said there is still time to get in on the fun by being a parade participant by signing up at www.wetumpkamardisgras.com.
“We encourage throwing, but it’s not mandatory,” Bell said. “There will be beads. Moonpies are a big hit especially with the kids.”
Bell said they don’t encourage throwing paper – as it litters downtown, or balls – as they tend to bounce and become a dangerous object with the vehicles in the parade.
The Mardi Gras Ball happened on a smaller scale than in the past this past weekend but it didn’t take away from the fun.
“It was one of the best ever,” Bell said. “The civic center is normally packed. Because of COVID, we limited the number of people in there. It was more open but more intimate. In the past it was hard to make it across the room. This year you could visit with everyone.”