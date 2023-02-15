There is no need to travel to Mobile or New Orleans to take part in Carnival.
The Order of Cimmaron is once again bringing a family fun parade to Wetumpka just before Fat Tuesday and hopes to build on the success of previous Mardis Gras festivals and parades
“It seems to be bigger and bigger every year,” Order of Cimmaron parade chair Craig Bell said. “This year we have more vendors than we have ever had and we are approaching the largest number of parade participants ever.”
Last year Bell said an estimated 15,000 were in downtown Wetumpka for Mardis Gras festivities and hopes more people will come out this year.
“It will be really hard to beat last year,” Bell said. “Last year was awesome.”
Bell has become more involved with the Order of Cimmaron over the last several years. At first it was taking his children to parade. Now both he and his wife are involved.
“We try not to talk about it when we are at home,” Bell said. “All the work is worth it in the end. It’s fun. The kids love it. It’s like Christmas a few months later.”
The fun starts at 9 a.m. Saturday with vendors at Gold Star Park. Lineup for the parade will start at 11 a.m. at the farmers market. The parade begin at 1 p.m. and will cross the bridge and turn onto Hill Street and make its way back to Main Street.
“It’s the same route as Christmas on the Coosa,” Bell said. “It will take a float about 25 minutes, or so, to make it through the route.”
Bell said there is still time to get in on the fun by being a parade participant by signing up at www.wetumpkamardisgras.com.
Bell said many of the parade participants will have things to give to those lining the streets of Wetumpka on Saturday but they don’t encourage throwing paper as it litters downtown, or balls, as they tend to bounce and become a dangerous object with the vehicles in the parade.
“We encourage throwing, but it’s not mandatory,” Bell said. “There will be beads and other throws. Moonpies are a big hit especially with the kids.”