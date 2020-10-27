The Town of Eclectic has begun planning for its annual holiday festival.
Councilmember and town event coordinator Carmen Winslett said the festival isn’t typically as big as the Cotton Festival, but rest assured it will not disappoint guests.
“It won’t be as big as the Cotton Festival, but last year we had a great turnout for the holiday festival and we’re hoping for the same this year,” Winslett said.
The festival will take place on Dec. 12. The festival typically includes a Christmas parade, a holiday market that features local food and craft vendors, and tree-lighting ceremony. This year’s parade will take place at night, Winslett said.
Winslett said this year’s theme and vendor application information will be released within the week.