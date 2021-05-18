Downtown Wetumpka's Market Shoppes hosted its Sip and Shop Celebration on Thursday, May 13, in honor of the business' fifth anniversary.
The event featured giveaways every 15 minutes, store-wide sales, free wine and cheese tasting from Provisions Wine and Cheese and a loofah soap-making demonstration from Jim's Hill Wax Works.
In addition to boutique clothing, the store also offers shoes, gifts for any occasion, home decor, furniture, jewelry, children's clothing and more. Over the past year, boutique co-owners and mother-daughter duo Pam Martin and Katie Davis, said they've been focusing on expanding in the area of home decor and furniture.
The boutique originally opened on U.S. 231 in Montgomery in 2016, but after a year there, Martin and Davis decided to relocate to Wetumpka. It turned out to be the best decision they could've made for their business.
"Our business has quadrupled," Davis said. "I grew up in Wetumpka, went to school in Wetumpka, went off to college and swore I'd never come back, but here I am," Davis said. "I truly wouldn't have it any other way."
"We went from wondering if we could keep the doors open to can we keep enough inventory in stock," Martin added.
Since relocating to Wetumpka, Martin and Davis gotten heavily involved in the local business community, joining the Chamber of Commerce and volunteering with Main Street Wetumpka.
Davis said one of the best aspects of owning a business in Wetumpka has been the relationships formed along the way.
"We've gotten to know other business owners and people in the community and the level of support from people is just amazing," Davis said. "We met good people in Montgomery, but it was more come and go. Here, it's like an extended family. It's more personal. Even if you don't know a person all that well, you feel like you do and they treat you like you do. Everyone is so warm and welcoming."
Martin and Davis said they are excited to see what the next five years of business hold for them here in Wetumpka.