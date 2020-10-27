Pam Martin and Katie Davis, the owners of Market Shoppes in downtown Wetumpka, were recently named among the finalists for Alabama's Small Business of the Year award.
The award, which recognizes Alabama's best small businesses, is presented in partnership by the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama and the Business Council of Alabama.
Finalists for the award are chosen based on nominations and the winner is chosen based on community involvement, chamber participation, business success and overall deservedness. Market Shoppes’ nomination came from Shellie Whitfield, the executive director of the Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce.
In Whitfield's nomination letter, she praised Martin and Davis for being leaders in downtown Wetumpka's business community.
"One of the things that is so incredible about them is that they use their business to help others build theirs," Whitfield stated in her nomination letter. "They know that helping other businesses grow helps the whole community. They understand the big vision and do what it takes to so that our community can prosper."
Whitfield pointed out Martin is an experienced business woman and serves as the head of Main Street Wetumpka's Promotions Committee, while Davis is "brilliant" when it comes to marketing the business using social media. Not only does Davis use social media to promote Market Shoppes, but she also shares information about other businesses on her social media platforms.
In the areas of leadership, community support and chamber involvement, Whitfield said Martin and Davis are always on board to help with new projects and initiatives. As the result of Martin's hard work as the chair of the Promotions Committee, Whitfield said the city's monthly Merchants Market was a huge success, filling the riverfront and downtown streets with people every first Thursday of the month during the summer.
And when the chamber decided to host its first Dickens Christmas Village, Martin and Davis were at every meeting and helped build momentum around the event. The duo also singlehandedly introduced Downtown Ladies Night about two years ago. Once per month guests enjoyed an evening of shopping while partaking in appetizers and wine. In addition to selling their merchandise, surrounding businesses also experienced increases in sales during the event. Restaurants began offering drink specials and other stores started staying open late as well.
The successful boutique opened in Wetumpka three years ago when more than 30% of the storefronts were empty or boarded up. The only other retail store was a consignment shop.
"In spite of how the downtown looked at that point, they believed that Wetumpka had undeveloped potential and took the risk to open up their store and invest in this community," Whitfield wrote.
Martin and Davis will find out on Dec. 4 if they won the coveted title of Alabama's Small Business of the Year. Market Shoppes and the other award finalists will be honored at the CCAA/BCA Partnership Annual Meeting on Dec. 4. This year's annual meeting will be held virtually.