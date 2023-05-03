Interested in heirloom tomatoes? How about roses? Or how about a honeysuckle-like bush called Kiss Me at the Gate?
The Central Alabama Master Gardener Association has the answer to those questions and more with a plant sale starting Saturday, May 6. The best part is that almost all the plants being sold will have a special connection to Elmore County.
“Basically 85 to 90 percent of everything that is in the plant sale is grown here by our own little hands and potted up for the sale,” master gardener intern Darlene Dixon said. “You won’t be getting something from another state that you don’t know if it is acclimated to us for this area.”
A few of the available plants are donated by Bonnie Plant Farms and Young’s Plant Farm. All of the plants have been grown in the area by at least one of the master gardeners.
“The majority of everything from vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers and that type thing we raise them ourselves,” Dixon said. “We have just about every kind of flower and shrub imaginable.”
One such plant is the Kiss Me at the Gate.
“Have you ever heard of that plant? It goes back to F. Scott Fitzgerald and Eliza Fitzgerald,” Dixon said. “It is mentioned in their biography. It is kind of a neat tie to that. But it’s actually like a honeysuckle bush. It blooms in the winter time though, which is nice. It is really pretty but nobody can seem to find out where the Fitzgeralds came up with that name.”
Many of the plants have personal connections to the various master gardeners.
“I have some plants that my grandmother grew,” Dixon said. “I fostered them over the years and have thinned them out. These are what are called heritage plants — plants that grandmothers, aunts and relatives had. The stock might be 100 years old.”
Other plants are grown by the master gardeners but have a connection to Elmore County.
“I have one that is a Chinese Blind Dragon Orange Tree,” Dixon said. “That comes from China before the Civil War. It was imported. I found it in Goldstar Park. It has this orange fruit on it that looks exactly like a golf ball. Round like a golf, dimples like a golf ball. It looks exactly like a golf ball.”
Dixon researched the unique orange tree after finding it on the banks of the Coosa River in Goldstar Park.
“Sure enough during the Civil War it worked its way down here,” Dixon said. “Nobody knows where it came from but it is on the banks of the river. I’m thinking back in the Civil War days or the riverboat days it got here. I asked the mayor if he minded if I got a chute off of it because I had never seen anything like it.”
The plants and vegetables will be set up in such a way to make it easy to pick them out based on a purchaser's ideas.
“We have it divided up,” Dixon said. “If you are wanting to attract butterflies and bees to your yard. There is a booth setup with a list of plants to do that and the plants will be for sale. They will show you how to plant them. If you want an heirloom plant, something that is really old and be able to say you have a piece of history, that might be at another one.”
The demonstration gardens will also be open to the public. It was one of the projects proceeds of the sale will help refurbish.
“We have people walking through showing people how to grow herbs or whatever it is they want to grow,” Dixon said. “We will show them how we do it and how they can do it too.”
The proceeds also go to support other programs of the master gardeners.
“We go out in the community to schools to teach kids about plants,” Dixon said. “We go to senior centers and do things with them.”
The sale is from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6 at the Elmore County Extension Office at 340 Queen Ann Road in Wetumpka. In addition to the plants, vendors will be there with gardening accessories and food.