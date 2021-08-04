The Central Alabama Master Gardeners Association has resumed its free Lunch and Learn event that takes place once a month.
Lunch and Learn is held from noon to 1 p.m. on the second Tuesday on every month at First Presbyterian Church, located at 100 West Bridge Street, said Sandy Rosamond with CAMGA.
Each event features a different master gardener who will educate those in attendance about things such as invasive plants, backyard composting, transplanting trees and more.
Beverages and a light snack are provided, but Rosamond said guests are invited to bring a sack lunch along with them.
“Before COVID, we used to have an average of 50 people attending every month, but now it’s like we’re starting over,” Rosamond said. “We’re trying to spread the word and let the community know that we’re starting back up and it’s free.”
Rosamond said about 30 people attended July’s Lunch and Learn, but most of them were master gardeners who are already knowledgeable about gardening.
Here’s the schedule for upcoming Lunch and Learn events:
Aug. 10: Invasive plants with Dr. Nancy Loewenstein, an extension specialist, ACES
Sept. 14: Planting Bulbs and Tubers for next year bloomers with Karen Weber, Montgomery County master gardener
Oct. 12: Backyard composting with Kelly LaFreniere, Elmore County master gardener
Nov. 9: Fermentation for life with Deborah Kelso, Elmore County master gardener
Dec. 14: Transplanting trees and shrubs with David Doggett, Jefferson County master gardener
For more information, contact the Elmore County Extension Office at 567-6301.