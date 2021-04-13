The MAX4Kids Foundation is gearing up to host its fourth MAX4Kids Charity Sporting Clay Shoot on Wednesday, April 21, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lower Wetumpka Shotgun Sports Club.
Money raised from the event go toward funding several different children's charities and the foundation's annual scholarship program for high school seniors. Jamie Brown, board president of the MAX4Kids Foundation, said the foundation has awarded six $5,000 scholarships to high school seniors for the 2020-2021 school year.
It costs $350 to register a two-person team and to be a Station Sponsor, $400 for a four-person team and $600 for a four-person team and to be a Station Sponsor.
Brown said April 17 is technically the registration deadline, but she won't turn people away.
"We're trying to raise as much money as we can for our kids," Brown said. "If clay shooting isn't your thing or if the date doesn't work with your schedule, you can also make a monetary donation or for $200 you can become a Station Sponsor and have your name advertised on one of the shooting stations. The more money we get, the more we can give back."
After expenses are paid, Brown said all of the money goes right back into the community.
Since its inception in 2001, MAX4Kids Foundation has given $1.4 million to children's charities and its scholarship program. MAX Credit Union and the MAX4Kids Foundation also stepped up in 2020 by donating $100,000 to help nonprofits impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
To register for the event or to donate, go to Mymax.com/about-max/events/2020/max4kids-clay-shoot. Donations can also be made at any MAX Credit Union branch location.