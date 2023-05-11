Wetumpka, AL (36092)

Today

Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.