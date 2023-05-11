The May Market is coming up on its second year but it benefits Eclectic the Beautiful that has been around for decades.
The volunteer organization used to do the Taste of Eclectic as a fundraiser.
“This is our replacement fundraiser,” Eclectic the Beautiful member Marol Wilkes said. “We provide holiday decorations for the town, garbage cans, all the American flags for the town and cemetery.”
Wilkes said the organization wants to grow the festival to the size of Eclectic’s Cotton Festival in the fall.
“That way we only have two festivals every year,” Wilkes said.
For the last several years, the Eclectic Fire Department has held a crawfish boil fundraiser. This year, the boil has been moved to coincide with the May 13 May Market. Eclectic Fire Chief Josh Dorminey said this is the department’s fifth annual crawfish boil.
“It would be sixth but thanks to COVID we had to kill a year,” Dorminey said.
Dorminey said the department likes the partnership with Eclectic the Beautiful and the May Market.
“I think this will work out great,” Dorminey said. “I know there were some folks that were nervous about it. We were talking about doing vendors too and on the same weekend. I think there will be people at both events that wouldn’t necessarily have come to the other. This gives us both an opportunity to help each other.”
The fire department will not have vendors but will cook hotdogs and hamburgers for the May Market starting mid-morning.
Wilkes said the May Market already has more than 55 vendors signed up to come with some bringing gemstone mining for the kids, lots of jewelry, food vendors and craft-type vendors. The May Market runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. At 1 p.m. the fire department will start the crawfish boil and go into the evening.
“There are two different ways you can get crawfish,” Dorminey said. “You can get them in to-go bags or you can choose the all-you-can eat option. For the non-crawfish eaters we will also have hamburgers, hotdogs and chips, stuff like that.”
The fire department will also have a bounce house for children, a DJ and some live music.
Funds raised by the fire department crawfish boil will go towards the fire department and not the ambulance since it is funded by the town.
“We are looking to get a new set of extrication equipment,” Dorminey said. “This will probably go towards that unless we get a grant and then it would go to something else.”