Eclectic Mayor Gary Davenport informed the Eclectic Town Council an employee at Madix was confirmed to have COVID-19.
“Madix confirmed one case of the virus with our police department,” Davenport said during a regularly scheduled meeting Monday broadcast on the town’s Facebook page. “We do know the person does not live in Elmore County.”
Davenport said the town met with Madix representatives who informed Davenport of the manufacturer’s production plans.
“We met with them the end of last week and they told us they were shutting down,” he said. “They first reduced down to once schedule then they cut out the other schedule and all they have there right now is shipping.”
The Observer has reached out to Madix officials and is awaiting a call back for more information.
Davenport informed the council the sale of a 5-acre pecan grove closed and the town now owns the property.
Davenport said the town has plans update the property drainage, put in 25 angled parking spaces on First Avenue and install a walking trail.
“We have a lot of plans for the property,” he said. “We’ve been working on plans for eight years. We just needed the land.”
Following an executive session to discuss pay and personnel matters, the council unanimously approved a motion to give certain employees a pay raise.
“Basically, we went through and looked at the average pay that some of our employees in certain positions were making other municipalities with 2,500 residents and below,” Davenport said. “We had some employees making way below what they should be making. Some employees’ job descriptions have changed; some employees have obtained certifications. It was basically a leveling of the playing field for our employees.”
The council also approved Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development to write and negotiate grants on behalf of the town.
“We contract with them each year,” Davenport said. “We know we want to resubmit a grant for Panther Palace and submit a new grant for a sewer extension.”
Davenport also said the town is considering grants through United States Department of Agriculture for roadwork and a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant to develop the town’s recently purchased pecan grove.
“If it looks like we can get a grant through Land and Water we will submit the grant and put in some walking trails, a parking lot and security lighting,” he said.
The town unanimously approved a petition for the town to vacate Johnson Street which runs from Central Avenue to Highway 63.
“The road was owned by the town and county,” Davenport said. “A family recently purchased the land (next to the road). They asked we vacate the road since the property was now owned.”
The council passed a resolution explaining the town’s use of electronic voting devices for use in public elections.
“The League of Municipalities sent out a notification two months ago that there are new regulations in state requiring we have to have a resolution stating the type of electronic voting device in use,” Davenport said. “To be legal, we passed resolution.”
In other action, the council:
Did not receive department reports due to COVID-19 requirements limiting the number of people who may assemble
Was informed by Davenport there is a link on the town’s website for people to click and fill out the 2020 Census
Was informed by Davenport 51.2% of the town’s population has responded to the 2020 Census
Was informed by Davenport May 25 is the last day a person has to be a town resident to qualify to run for town council and mayor