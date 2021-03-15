The town of Eclectic held its first of at least two public hearings at the Town Hall Municipal Courtroom on Tuesday, March 9, in regard to expanding the town's sewer system.
Mayor Gary Davenport said the town is interested in sewer expansion to allow for more residential development in Eclectic. There's currently potential for two residential developments -- one with about 25 new homes and another with enough space for 80 to 125 homes. In order for residential development to progress in Eclectic, Davenport said sewage access is needed.
The current plan calls for running a 6-inch sewer line along a creek that's located in a wooded area on the backside of properties along Alabama 63. The sewer line would connect two new lift stations to the current Varner Lift Station.
The town is now in the process of obtaining 15-foot utility easements from 12-14 property owners in the area to make the plan a reality.
"I've talked to most of the owners and they are on board," Davenport said.
This effort marks the town's "third or fourth attempt" at getting a sewer line down Alabama 63 so the land can be developed, Davenport said.
"This route is less invasive than previous plans that called for going down the fronts and sides of homes," Davenport said at the meeting. "This will all be on the backside of houses. Once we get in and get out, vegetation will grow and most people would never know that we were there."
Sewer operator Steve McDonald said the Varner Lift Station can handle the additional sewage.
"The plant was upgraded in 2017, so there wouldn't be any problem with handling more influx," McDonald said. "It was redesigned to be able to able to handle multiple additional lift stations."
McDonald said more lift stations could be added to the sewer line, if needed.
Once all of the property owners have signed off on the easements needed, Davenport said Town Council could consider hiring a firm to conduct an archeological study, which is a requirement because the land was once home to Native Americans. The study would cost $5,000 to $8,000.
Ultimately, it would be up to the Town Council to decide if it wants to move forward with the entire project, which Davenport said could be completed in phases or all at once. Davenport said it's hard to know how much the project would cost or how long it would take since the process is in the very early stages.
Another public hearing on the matter is set for March 30 at the Town Hall Municipal Courtroom at 6 p.m.