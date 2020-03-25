Eclectic Mayor Gary Davenport said a new housing development located in the area of Central and Madix roads is expected to break ground this summer.
“We have two public hearings scheduled and paperwork has been submitted to the Elmore County Commission for their review,” he said.
He said the subdivision will initially include around 120 homes, ranging from around $170,000 on 1/3- to 1/2-acre lots up to several hundred thousand dollars on 3/4- to 1-acre lots.
“It will be basically three main sizes in the way of homes,” he said. “It will be built in such a way that the bigger homes will be on Central and Madix roads and the smaller homes will be north of those at Middle Road.”
Multi-family housing could also be in the distant future, according to Davenport.
“A few years down the road, it may include duplexes or a multi-family dwelling area — I would say in five to six years down the road,” he said. “Also, possibly storage units will be built so the multifamily units have somewhere to store stuff.”
The proposal calls for a portion of the property to be rezoned as commercial.
“There will be some kind of strip shopping center or convenience store that will cater toward those homes,” Davenport said.
He said this planned housing development has access to an existing sewer system in the area.
Even with access to existing infrastructure, Davenport said the project will still take time before the first family moves in.
“We’ve got to do the engineering and design of the sewer system, have the public hearing for rezoning and go through the Elmore County Commission and the process with the Elmore County Highway Department,” he said.
He said The Oaks housing development located on Highway 63 is currently delayed due to access to existing sewer service.
“That is put on hold because we are in the process of researching grants that will allow us to come in and put a sewer system in,” he said. “The one on Central Road, we already have sewer there.”
He said the town has worked on this latest housing development project for the past three to four months.